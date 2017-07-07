Trump says 'everyone' in Germany talking about Podesta, DNC server

President Trump tweeted Friday morning that “everyone” in Hamburg, Germany was talking about the Democrats’ response to Russian election hacking ahead of his highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Putin.

Trump tweeted ahead of his arrival at the group of 20 summit: “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

Podesta was the former chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Podesta did not run the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. intelligence agencies have blamed the hacking of the DNC as well as Podesta’s personal email account on the Russian government.

