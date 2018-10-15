Trump Says He Doesn't Trust 'Vicious' People In The White House

In a candid interview with CBS host Lesley Stahl Sunday, President Trump admitted that he does not trust certain people in his Administration, and that he has replacements ‘on standby’.

Following up on comments made by his wife Melania during an interview last week, in which she said there are people who work in the West Wing she can’t trust, Trump told the ’60 Minutes’ host “I feel the same way.”

“I don’t trust everybody in the White House. I’ll be honest with you.” Trump declared, saying that he feels he has to be ‘guarded’ at all times.

“I’m not a baby. It’s a tough business. This is a r– this is a vicious place. Washington DC is a vicious, vicious place.” The President said.

“The attacks, the– the bad mouthing, the speaking behind your back.” Trump added.

When Stahl brought up reports suggesting that the day to day running of his Administration is chaotic, with a ‘resistance’ within the administration, Trump said they are ‘fake news,’ and that anyone who he deems untrustworthy can be easily replaced.

“I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal that will come into the administration,” Trump said, declaring “They’ll be phenomenal.”

“More people are gonna go?” Stahl asked, to which Trump replied “At some point, everybody leaves. People leave. That’s Washington.”

Trump could not be drawn on talk of Defense Secretary James Mattis leaving, noting only that he’s “sort of a Democrat.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Billionaire Elites Fund Democrats

Billionaire Elites Fund Democrats

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Refuses To Pledge That He Won’t Shut Down Mueller Investigation

Trump Refuses To Pledge That He Won’t Shut Down Mueller Investigation

U.S. News
Comments

I’m president and you’re not’: Trump mocks CBS anchor in tense 60 Minutes interview

U.S. News
comments

Trump Snaps at Leslie Stahl After She Reads Resume of Kim Jong Un Atrocities: ‘I’m Not a Baby, I Know These Things’

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Attacks “Law & Order” March in Portland

U.S. News
comments

Comments