Trump says he is considering pardon for Muhammad Ali

President Turmp said on Friday that he may pardon the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House as he prepared to leave for the Group of Seven Summit in Quebec, Trump said he was thinking about pardoning someone who was “not very popular.”

“He was not very popular then; his memory is very popular now. I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali,” Trump said. “I’m thinking about that very seriously.”

Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. military in 1967 during the Vietnam War, citing religious objections. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight title, charged with draft evasion and sentenced to five years in prison.

Read more