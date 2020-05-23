Trump Says He May Do Nothing While The Election Is Stolen

Alex Jones breaks down how the Trump administration’s decision to appoint a special panel to investigate the widespread and well-documented racketeering, election meddling, and censorship that Big Tech is waging against the American people doesn’t go nearly far enough to stop their deep and systemic corruption. If Trump doesn’t take real action against the full-spectrum assault against the First Amendment before Election Day, he may as well surrender to the technocratic overlords now so they can “command and control” America forever.

