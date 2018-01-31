Trump Says He Will "100 Per Cent" Release the FISA Memo

As he left his first State of the Union address, President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic assuring a Congressman that he would “100 per cent” release the FISA memo.

“Mr. President, let’s release the memo,” Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C. tells Trump.

“Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100 per cent,” Trump responds.

“Can you imagine?” Trump continues, before adding, “You’d be too angry,” meaning that the Congressman would be angry if the memo wasn’t released.

Speculation has raged as to when the White House will release the memo following a vote to make it public by GOP lawmakers on Monday night, with many suggesting that Trump wants the news cycle to focus on his speech until at least Thursday before there is any movement.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said yesterday that the administration was reviewing the document. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later asserted there were “no current plans” to release it.

The five day deadline in which the memo has to be released ends on Saturday night.

If Trump objects to releasing the memo, the House can override his decision and make the memo public.

The classified Department of Justice memo is suspected to contain evidence of illegal FBI and DOJ spying on the Trump campaign, possibly at the behest of Hillary Clinton.

According to journalist Sara Carter, the memo is so “explosive” that it could lead to “the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates.”

