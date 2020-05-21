Trump Says He'll Attend SpaceX Launch, Tells Media, "I'd like to put you in the rocket and get rid of you for a while!"

President Trump made the fake news media the butt of a joke Thursday, jesting he’d like to launch them into outer space using Elon Musk’s rocket ship.

During a press briefing on the White House lawn, the president revealed he’ll be attending the highly-anticipated SpaceX mission next Wednesday that seeks to launch its first humans into orbit – but he added an extra quip at the media’s expense.

President Trump tells media he's thinking about going to the SpaceX rocket launch next week: "I hope you're all gonna join me. I'd like to put you in the rocket and get rid of you for a while." pic.twitter.com/rvTK2yZnKh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

“I’m thinking about going that’ll be next week to the rocket launch. I hope you’re all gonna join me,” Trump said.

“I’d like to put you in the rocket and get rid of you for a while!” he joshed.

Here’s more on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space.com:

Demo-2 will carry NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The May 27 liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be the first orbital human spaceflight to launch from U.S. soil since NASA’s space shuttle fleet retired in July 2011. Since then, NASA has relied solely on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft to perform this taxi service.



