Trump Says He’s Running in 2020 Because ‘Everybody Wants Me To’

President Donald Trump plans to run for reelection in 2020, according to Piers Morgan, who interviewed POTUS on Friday.

In an article appearing in The Mail on Sunday, Morgan reports Trump said this when asked about his plans for the next election: “Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.”

Trump also took a jab at Democrats, adding that no Democrat could beat him: “I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.”

In the same report, which goes on and on about the interior of Air Force One –“An onboard kitchen and chef ensure the President can eat whatever he wants, at any time of day or night, all delivered perfectly cooked and piping hot,” Morgan muses — Morgan also recounts Trump’s answer to a question about Vladimir Putin.

Read more