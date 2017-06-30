Trump Says He’s Sending ‘Federal Help’ to Chicago Amid Gun Violence

After countless shootings and hundreds of murders during the first half of 2017, Chicago is getting more federal aid.

Twenty additional federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) have been sent to the city after President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that: “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”

Local Chicago website DNAInfo says at least 332 people have been shot and killed in Chicago in this year. Last year, 751 were gunned down and more than 4,300 people were shot, according to local reports.

In the tweet, Trump said there have been “1714 shootings in Chicago this year!” According to the Tribune, that number is actually higher: at least 1,760 have been shot.

