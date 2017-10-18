Trump Says ‘I Can’t Support Bailing Out’ Insurance Companies Profiting From Obamacare

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he could not support the bipartisan proposal to shore up Obamacare and stabilize the health insurance markets through 2019.

“I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co’s who have made a fortune w/ O’Care,” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

Trump said Tuesday evening at The Heritage Foundatation that he supports the efforts of Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., to fix the problems with Obamacare, but he insists that lawmakers “find a solution to the Obamacare mess instead of providing bailouts to insurance companies.”

The Trump administration announced last week that it will no longer fund a crucial feature of Obamacare that helps low-income Americans purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act state exchanges, known as cost-sharing reductions. The president and a number of conservative members of Congress label these subsidies as welfare, or bailouts, for insurance providers.

