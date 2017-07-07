Trump Says Mexico will 'absolutely' Pay for Wall - While Seated Next to Mexican President

Mexico will “absolutely” pay for the wall along the US southern border, President Donald Trump stated at the G20 conference Friday.

The president made the declaration while seated beside Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and other world leaders at the G20 summit in Germany.

“It’s great to be with my friend the president of Mexico, and we’re negotiating NAFTA and some other things with Mexico and we’ll see how it all turns out, but I think we’ve made really good progress so it’s great to be with you,” Trump said shaking hands with Nieto.

A reporter followed up by inquiring, “Mr. Trump, do you still want Mexico to pay for the wall?” to which Trump can be heard stating, “Absolutely.”

Since the 2016 campaign, Trump has pledged to build a wall between the US and its southern neighbor in order to stymie illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Last month, President Trump told attendees at a rally in Iowa he believed incorporating solar panels in the structure could lower costs, including for Mexico who will ultimately foot the bill.


