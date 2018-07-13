Trump Says Migration Has Changed Europe’s ‘Fabric,’ As UN Chief Calls It a ‘Positive Global Phenomenon’

Allowing “millions and millions” of migrants to enter Europe has changed its “fabric,” President Trump said Thursday, telling a mass-circulation British tabloid newspaper that unless the Europeans “act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was, and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”

“I think you are losing your culture,” Trump told The Sun in comments published on the day he arrived in Britain on his first presidential visit. “Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist ten or 15 years ago.”

Before leaving Brussels for London, the president told a press conference he had given his European counterparts at the NATO summit a warning on immigration.

“I made a point today – I said, you’ve got to stop. You’re ruining your – you’re going to have a lot of problems,” he said. “You see what’s going on throughout the world with immigration.”

