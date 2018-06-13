Trump Says North Korea No Longer a Nuclear Threat

North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat, nor is it the “biggest and most dangerous problem” for the United States, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday on his return from a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The summit was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader and followed a flurry of North Korean nuclear and missile tests and angry exchanges between Trump and Kim last year that fueled fears of war.

“Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump said on Twitter.

“There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

Read more


Related Articles

Senate to Review Any Future North Korea Arms Treaty

Senate to Review Any Future North Korea Arms Treaty

World at War
Comments
Indian Ships Take "Evasive Measures" After Followed by Chinese Navy

Indian Ships Take “Evasive Measures” After Followed by Chinese Navy

World at War
Comments

Globalist War Hawks Want to Derail NK Peace Treaty

World at War
Comments

Treasury Hits Russian Intelligence for Underwater Spying

World at War
Comments

Al Qaeda in North Africa Threatens Attacks on Western Companies

World at War
Comments

Comments