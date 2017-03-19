Trump says Rachel Maddow and NBC News are 'bad people' who have 'something wrong with them' for reporting on his tax returns

President Donald Trump took aim at MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and her colleagues at NBC News, calling them ‘bad people’ for revealing his 2005 tax returns earlier this week.

Trump made the remarks in a taped interview with Fox News that aired on Saturday.

The president said that ‘there’s something wrong’ with Maddow and he also accused whoever leaked the tax returns of violating the law.

‘They leaked them,’ Trump said. ‘It’s illegal to do what they did, I think.’

Maddow interviewed Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Cay Johnston, who obtained a copy of the first two pages of Trump’s 2005 federal tax returns.

The 2005 tax documents aired by MSNBC and published by Johnston showed that Trump earned $153 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes.

