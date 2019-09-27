Trump Says Schiff "Must Resign and Be Investigated"

President Trump unloaded on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over the congressman’s ‘fraudulent’ recital of a non-existent conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT.

“Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!”

On Thursday, Schiff shocked observers and fellow lawmakers by reading off a supposed transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call, which he said was “at least part in parody,” but ultimately defended as the “essence of what the president communicates.”



Wow.

My jaw is on the floor.

“Intelligence” Committee Adam Schiff just fabricated, out of thin-air, the contents of the Trump phone call with Ukraine’s President.

Not a word he says here is true. Not. A. Word.

“It’s a shame that we started off this hearing with fictional remarks,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said following Schiff’s “desperate” manipulation of reality. “Unfortunately today, many innocent Americans are going to turn on their TV and the media is only going to show that section of what the chairman had to say.”



Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff fabricated Trump’s transcript of his call with Ukraine’s leader.