Trump Says Schiff "Must Resign and Be Investigated"

Image Credits: Screenshot.

President Trump unloaded on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over the congressman’s ‘fraudulent’ recital of a non-existent conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT.

“Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!”

On Thursday, Schiff shocked observers and fellow lawmakers by reading off a supposed transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call, which he said was “at least part in parody,” but ultimately defended as the “essence of what the president communicates.”

“It’s a shame that we started off this hearing with fictional remarks,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said following Schiff’s “desperate” manipulation of reality. “Unfortunately today, many innocent Americans are going to turn on their TV and the media is only going to show that section of what the chairman had to say.”


Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff fabricated Trump’s transcript of his call with Ukraine’s leader.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Beto Promotes Gun Confiscation at Kent State - Where Government Shot & Killed Unarmed Students

Beto Promotes Gun Confiscation at Kent State – Where Government Shot & Killed Unarmed Students

Government
Comments
Judicial Watch Sues State Department For Records On Firing Of Biden-Ukraine Prosecutor

Judicial Watch Sues State Department For Records On Firing Of Biden-Ukraine Prosecutor

Government
Comments

Hundreds of Non-recyclable Wind Turbine Blades to be Buried in Landfill

Government
comments

Report: Dem Donors On Wall St. To Back Trump If Warren Nominated

Government
comments

Trump’s EPA Says California’s Homeless Population Destroying Environment

Government
comments

Comments