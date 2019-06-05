Trump says there is ‘always a chance’ of war with Iran

War between the US and Iran is a possibility, President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Piers Morgan. However, he stressed that he is not seeking armed conflict with Tehran.

When pressed by Morgan about rising tensions with Iran and the likelihood of war, Trump acknowledged that nothing could be ruled out.

There’s always a chance. Do I want to, no. But there is always a chance.

The US leader insisted that he would “much rather talk” to Iran, but that all necessary actions would be taken to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The only thing is we can’t let them have nuclear weapons. I know so much about nuclear weapons. I’m the one who gets trained and has to study this.”

He also spoke of the “tremendous responsibility” of being in charge of America’s nuclear arsenal, but reassured Morgan that it is a responsibility that he is “prepared to handle.”



Aired on Good Morning Britain, the interview comes on the final day of Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom. Trump has struggled to enlist the UK and other European allies in his new sanctions regime against Iran, after unilaterally pulling the US out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal (known as JCPOA).

US-Iran tensions are on the rise, with Washington beefing up its military might in the Middle East as “a warning” to Tehran. The US has accused the latter of plotting to attack its citizens in neighboring countries and sabotaging several oil tankers of the coast of the UAE – without providing evidence to support its claims.

Tehran has firmly rejected the accusations, but has warned that it is prepared to defend itself from US military aggression. It also said that it’s ready for negotiations, but they may amount to “talking to a devil” and yield no results.