Trump says 'there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea' in tweet

There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, Donald Trump has tweeted, less than a day after the “epochal” first-ever summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The US president also claimed that before he took office Americans were assuming that the US was “going to war” with North Korea. “President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!” Trump wrote on Twitter.