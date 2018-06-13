Trump says 'there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea' in tweet

There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, Donald Trump has tweeted, less than a day after the “epochal” first-ever summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

The US president also claimed that before he took office Americans were assuming that the US was “going to war” with North Korea. “President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!” Trump wrote on Twitter.


