Trump Seeks Patriotic Makeover For Air Force One

President Trump is looking to update Air Force One’s paint job, which hasn’t been changed since the early 60’s, by making the aircraft “more American.”

In February, Trump met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to discuss a $4 billion purchase of two 747s for use as replacements to Air Force One.

According to Axios, the president asked to change the blue and white color scheme designed by former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

A red, white and blue theme will reportedly take place of the legendary Robin’s-egg blue.

POTUS also requested an upgrade in the quality of beds on the airplanes which look to be in service by 2021.

CNN says Trump is deeply involved in the redesign of the aircraft, but that no final decisions have been made yet.