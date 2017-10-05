Trump: Senate Intel Committee Should Investigate 'Fake News Media'

President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to ask why the Senate isn’t focusing on hearings concerning fake news put out by mainstream media networks, rather than a dead end investigation into Russian links to the election.

Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Trump’s comments come following a press conference yesterday held by Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Richard Burr and Mark Warner, during which they announced that the probe into Russian interference and potential collusion is still ongoing.

The two senators also suggested that Russian intelligence will likely try to interfere with American politics again in the future.

The President also addressed the media’s latest attempt to smear his position, regarding reports about Trump’s his relationship with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

While the President bemoaned more fake news, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a complete meltdown on air when OMB Director Mick Mulvaney said that CNN was spreading false information regarding Trump’s response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico:

Mulvaney noted that CNN and others are deliberately focusing on “bad stuff” in Puerto Rico rather than any efforts by the Trump administration to help the people in need there.

“That’s not what you do in a situation like this!” Cuomo said. “You report the reality! That’s not being done to you, to the president, Mick, to embarrass you… Whatever’s being done is not enough and if you don’t know that now you’re never gonna know it.”

“When you say some of this reporting is fake… It’s disingenuous and it’s not true,” an animated Cuomo urged. “Don’t call it fake because it’s not fake.