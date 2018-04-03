Trump Sending Military To Border To Stop Caravan

The military will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent a caravan of thousands from entering the United States, announced President Trump on Tuesday.

“We are going to be guarding our border with our military. That’s a big step,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

FLASH: Pres. Trump reveals he is plotting with Defense Sec. Mattis to guard the border with Mexico using the U.S. military pic.twitter.com/GPC2L3KQOu — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 3, 2018

“We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court.”

Media aggregator Matt Drudge sounded his iconic “Drudge Alarm” in reaction to Trump’s bold announcement.

The caravan is comprised mostly of Hondurans led by far-left political outreach group Pueblo sin Fronteras, or “Peoples Without Borders,” who vow “to provide shelter and safety to migrants and refugees in transit, accompany them in their journey, and together demand respect for our human rights.”

The group released a list of demands on Monday for the U.S. and Mexican governments to adhere to, which include that the U.S. “open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel.”

Hours before his announcement, Trump warned that Congress must act to legislate laws that strengthen the U.S. border with Mexico.

“The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our ‘Weak Laws’ Border, had better be stopped before it gets there,” he tweeted. “Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!”