Trump 'Sentenced to Death' by North Korea for Insulting Kim Jong Un

North Korean state-run media Wednesday sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump “to death” for insulting the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

In an editorial for Rodong Sinmun, Trump is accused of hurting ‘the dignity of the supreme leadership” following his tour of the Asia-Pacific region.

“The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the article said. “He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

“He will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment.”

While specific remarks were not mentioned, the editorial follows numerous comments from Trump in which he criticized both Pyongyang and it’s 33-year-old leader.

During his stop in Vietnam Saturday, Trump suggested Kim was “short and fat” as part of an ongoing back-and-forth with the regime throughout his trip.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

State-run news agency KCNA had called Trump a “lunatic old man” after the U.S. president’s address to lawmakers in South Korea.

“America does not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will never run from it,” Trump said in Seoul. “History is filled with discarded regimes that have foolishly tested America’s resolve.”

“Anyone who doubts the strength or determination of the United States should look to our past, and you will doubt it no longer.”

The editorial also mocked Trump after a visit to the DMZ was cancelled due to weather conditions.

“It wasn’t the weather,” the editorial said. “He was just too scared to face the glaring eyes of our troops.”

