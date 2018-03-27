Trump sets up legal fight over bump stocks

The Trump Administration is setting the stage for a furious legal battle over bump stocks by proposing a rule to effectively ban the devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.

Bump stocks were catapulted to the forefront of the debate over gun control after a man in Las Vegas killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others by opening fire with a semi-automatic weapon that used one of the devices.

The Las Vegas killings represent the worst mass-shooting incident in U.S. history, and led to immediate calls for the banning of bump stocks.

But gun rights groups and other advocates say it’s outside the administration’s regulatory authority to ban bump stocks — and that doing so will provoke lawsuits.

Read more