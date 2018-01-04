Trump Shakes World Order With 2018 Tweets

President Donald Trump has changed the face of American politics, media, and international diplomacy with his earth-shaking tweets, unleashing a particularly effective salvo of declarations on social media since the start of the new year.

Likely the most notable impact of his tweeting in 2018 thus far is the re-opening of a cross-border communication line between North and South Korea, as the hermit regime contacted their neighbors for the first time in nearly two years after Trump blistered dictator Kim ‘Rocket Man’ Jong-un, reminding him of the overwhelming might of the world’s most powerful military in response to provocative statements made by Kim.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” warned Trump in one of his most popular tweets of all time.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

MSM operatives went into a tailspin, returning to their mantra that the President is ‘mentally unstable’ and unfit for office.

CNN host Brian Stelter’s reaction even elicited a response from top Trump aide, Daniel Scavino, after Stelter called Trump’s tweet “madness” and sought reprisal from Twitter HQ.

“Carry on w/your night @BrianStelter. While you would love nothing more than to see a Twitter ToS Violation for handle: @realDonaldTrump, you and all of your liberal friends have NOTHING. Keep calling Twitter. Stop trying to be the NEWS. Just report the NEWS & try keeping it REAL!” wrote Scavino.

Carry on w/your night @BrianStelter. While you would love nothing more than to see a Twitter ToS Violation for handle: @realDonaldTrump, you and all of your liberal friends have NOTHING. Keep calling Twitter😭Stop trying to be the NEWS. Just report the NEWS & try keeping it REAL! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) January 3, 2018

Mere hours later, the Koreas were breaking diplomatic ice.

Conservative journalist Michelle Malkin appeared on Fox News, praising the President’s use of Twitter to steamroll the mainstream media and globalist narrative.

.@michellemalkin on @POTUS‘ use of Twitter: “The fact that @POTUS can say so much in 140 or 280 characters, & sum up what all of the moral cripples in the news media can’t…I think it’s a very, very powerful and potent tool. And he’s used it to great effect.” pic.twitter.com/cbyYdf7t9U — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2018



“The fact that President Trump can say so much in 140 or 280 characters, and sum up what all of the moral cripples in the news media can’t… I think it’s a very, very powerful and potent tool, and he has used it to great effect – and they hate it,” she said, urging Trump to keep waging social media warfare.

A report from Axios at the end of December predicted that 2018 would be the year of ‘Trump unchained’ – and if the first 48 hours serve as a preview for the remaining 363 days, it may very well be the case.

So far, Trump has tweeted a vow to end foreign aid to Pakistan over their “lies & deceit,” threatened the same for Palestine, slammed the Iranian Islamic regime and expressed his support for protesters hoping to overthrow their government, called for the DOJ to investigate Huma Abedin and James Comey, ripped the New York Times for failing in their journalistic duties, and announced an impromptu awards show where he will present “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year.”

