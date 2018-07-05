Trump shapes the landscape in Jerusalem

Image Credits: kudumomo / Flickr.

President Trump’s next move in the Middle East is being watched closely in Israel, where the president’s recent policies have reverberated loudly across the region.

Ahead of the expected release of the administration’s Middle East peace plan, a new poll of Israelis finds that less than five percent of those polled have “high” hopes for its likely success in the region.

But the Peace Index poll also found that a vast majority of both Jewish and Arab Israelis believe Israel’s interests are important to Trump.

