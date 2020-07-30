Trump Shares Local Media's Experiment Demonstrating Mail-in Ballot Disaster

President Trump on Wednesday posted a video report from a local media outlet demonstrating what can go wrong with mail-in voting.

In the report from WRDW, a reporter mails in mock ballots from various locations in Philadelphia to see how long votes take to reach their destination, a PO box set up to represent an election office.

After about a week, the reporter discovers he has no pickup notice at the post office, where workers also tell him there is no mail for him.

After speaking to a post office manager they find a pile of envelopes, but other people’s mail has been mis-sorted into the ballot mail.

Counting up the letters, the reporter discovers after four days 21 percent of votes still hadn’t made it to their destination.

“And the batch we’d mailed a week prior, some of those were missing too,” the report states.

“So of our 100 ballots 97 arrived, which sounds pretty good unless you consider the fact that that means three people that tried to vote by mail in our mock election were in fact disenfranchised by mail.”

That three percent of missing ballots could make all the difference in a close election.

“One thing is clear: You need to give it even more time than officials might recommend to get your ballot through the mail system,” reports WRDW.

President Trump has been railing against mail-in voting – championed during the coronavirus pandemic by Democrats – for months, claiming the votes could be tampered with, miscounted or manipulated which could lead to a “Rigged Election.”

July 30

July 29

July 26


After Microsoft & DARPA laid the groundwork for rigging the elections, the CDC is recommending “vote by mail” for 2020 elections. Will a bankrupt USPS be able to handle it? Will Gates count the votes?

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Over 100 Police Agencies Ditch Agreement To Guard DNC

Over 100 Police Agencies Ditch Agreement To Guard DNC

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Freak Out After Biden Calls For Prosecution Of “Arsonists And Anarchists”

Leftists Freak Out After Biden Calls For Prosecution Of “Arsonists And Anarchists”

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Fauci Dismisses Frontline Doctors As “A Bunch Of People Spouting Something That Isn’t True”

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Woman Tells Toddlers ‘I Hope You All Die’ For Not Wearing Face Masks

U.S. News
comments

Citizens Launch #ExposeBillGates International Day of Action Every Month

U.S. News
comments

Comments