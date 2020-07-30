Trump Shares Local Media's Experiment Demonstrating Mail-in Ballot Disaster

President Trump on Wednesday posted a video report from a local media outlet demonstrating what can go wrong with mail-in voting.

In the report from WRDW, a reporter mails in mock ballots from various locations in Philadelphia to see how long votes take to reach their destination, a PO box set up to represent an election office.

Check out this Mail-In Voting experiment by a local news station! pic.twitter.com/23tOdt1hYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

After about a week, the reporter discovers he has no pickup notice at the post office, where workers also tell him there is no mail for him.

After speaking to a post office manager they find a pile of envelopes, but other people’s mail has been mis-sorted into the ballot mail.

Counting up the letters, the reporter discovers after four days 21 percent of votes still hadn’t made it to their destination.

“And the batch we’d mailed a week prior, some of those were missing too,” the report states.

“So of our 100 ballots 97 arrived, which sounds pretty good unless you consider the fact that that means three people that tried to vote by mail in our mock election were in fact disenfranchised by mail.”

That three percent of missing ballots could make all the difference in a close election.

“One thing is clear: You need to give it even more time than officials might recommend to get your ballot through the mail system,” reports WRDW.

President Trump has been railing against mail-in voting – championed during the coronavirus pandemic by Democrats – for months, claiming the votes could be tampered with, miscounted or manipulated which could lead to a “Rigged Election.”

July 30

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

July 29

New York Mail-In voting is in a disastrous state of condition. Votes from many weeks ago are missing – a total mess. They have no idea what is going on. Rigged Election. I told you so. Same thing would happen, but on massive scale, with USA. Fake News refuses to report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

July 26

The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it. So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020



After Microsoft & DARPA laid the groundwork for rigging the elections, the CDC is recommending “vote by mail” for 2020 elections. Will a bankrupt USPS be able to handle it? Will Gates count the votes?

