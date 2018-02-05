Trump Shoots Down McCain-Coons Immigration Plan

President Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan immigration plan on Monday — even before it was formally presented by Sens. John McCain and Chris Coons — as lawmakers struggled to resolve an impasse over how to change the system.

McCain, R-Ariz., and Coons, D-Del., are set to introduce legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants.

It calls for boosting border security by 2020 but does not include explicit funding for Trump’s proposed border wall or some of the restrictions on legal immigration that the president wants.

Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time. March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

