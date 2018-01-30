Trump should focus on his incredible number of wins — and forget his detractors

Contrast two storylines that have dominated the mainstream news this month. The first, not surprisingly, involved President Trump and something he said during immigration negotiations. The maelstrom around a meeting at the White House and comments regarding individuals from certain Third World countries was all-consuming in the papers and on television.

It was so consuming that Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and many of his Senate cohorts miscalculated and shut down the federal government. What an eventual embarrassment when they had to face the realization that Americans were overwhelmingly not in favor of shutting the federal government shutting down over immigration.

Asked if avoiding a shutdown or if continuing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was more important to them, a majority of Americans said they supported keeping the government open, according to a CNN SSRS poll.

The second storyline subtly, moving simultaneously is one of change. The institutions of government and the levers of power are slowly, methodically at work, executing on an agenda that for all intents and purposes is very, well, Republican and conservative in nature.

Read more