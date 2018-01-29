Trump Should #ReleaseTheMemo During State of the Union

President Trump should release the secret Nunes memo – if it’s declassified in time – revealing pro-Hillary bias within the FBI and other intelligence agencies which have tried – and failed – to completely undermine his presidency.

Why it’s vital: The Nunes memo, which reportedly exposes how Deep State elements illegally spied on Trump’s campaign using the since-debunked Peegate dossier as justification, would help highlight the accomplishments of President Trump who, despite the conspiracy against him, has arguably accomplished more than any other first-year president.

And by releasing the memo, the Trump administration can move forward beyond the landmines set by Hillary Clinton using the made-up “Russian collusion” narrative thought up by her team on election night when they realized Trump would win.

“Clinton’s campaign didn’t just pay for the Kremlin-aided smear job on Trump before the election; she continued to use the dirt after the election to frame her humiliating loss as a Russian conspiracy to steal the election,” reported the New York Post. “Bitter to the core, she and her campaign aides hatched a scheme, just 24 hours after conceding the race, to spoon-feed the dirty rumors to an eager liberal media and manufacture the narrative that Russia secretly colluded with her neophyte foe to sabotage her coronation.”

In short: Trump could frame his State of the Union as “This is what I’ve accomplished despite what I’ve been up against as documented in this memo.”

What else would #ReleaseTheMemo accomplish? The four-page memo would help Americans better understand the motivations and inner workings of the Deep State which runs contrary to the desires of the public, including even liberals who hate Trump.

This is evident by the fact the American economy is now booming, although basically the only thing President Trump has done is remove the shackles placed on the economy to keep the US GDP artificially low.

It all makes sense once you realize Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, is a member of the Trilateral Commission which wants to weaken the United States economically so it can better fit into an EU-style system of government.

“[The] nation state as a fundamental unit of man’s organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force. International banks and multinational corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation state,” wrote the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, one of Obama’s mentors.

That’s why all the international treaties pushed by the Obama administration, including the TPP and the Paris Climate Accords, always seemed capable of hurting the US financially and weakening its independence on the global stage.

And to have a better idea of what the Nunes memo includes, take a look at one of the source memos documenting abuses at the NSA.

