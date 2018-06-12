Trump Showed Kim Models of NKorean Beach Condos, Hotels

Donald Trump said Tuesday that part of his hard sell to Kim Jong-un about giving up his nuclear weapons was a video that showed the benefits of shaking off the chains of near-global economic sanctions – including the possibility of developing his country’s beaches.

‘They have great beaches! You see that whenever they’re exploding the cannons into the ocean, right?’ Trump said after he played the dramatic, Hollywood-produced four minute video for the press corps.

‘So I said, “Boy, look at that beach. Wouldn’t that make a great condo behind” – and I explained it,’ the real estate billionaire recalled.

