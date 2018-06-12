Trump Showed Kim Models of NKorean Beach Condos, Hotels

Image Credits: Public Domain.

Donald Trump said Tuesday that part of his hard sell to Kim Jong-un about giving up his nuclear weapons was a video that showed the benefits of shaking off the chains of near-global economic sanctions – including the possibility of developing his country’s beaches.


