Trump Shreds Comey Over "Third-Rate Book"

Image Credits: flickr, girardatlarge.

President Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James B. Comey should have never been allowed to write and cash in on a “third-rate book,” saying the situation is un-American.

Mr. Trump suggested a double standard has been applied to the way in which “Shadey James Comey” and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have been treated.

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third-rate book (that should never have been written),” Mr. Trumptweeted. “Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

