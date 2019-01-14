Trump Shrugs Off Ocasio-Cortez Attack: ‘Who Cares?’

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

President Trump shrugged off criticism from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) while speaking to reporters:

Reporter: “Mr. President, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez called you a racist.”

President Trump: “Who did?”

Reporter: “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.”

President Trump: “Who cares?”

The president was meeting with the press prior to a trip to New Orleans to speak with farmers.

In other news, President Trump mocked Democrats who are currently vacationing in Puerto Rico during the government shutdown and suggested that “maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”

“I’ve been here all weekend,” Trump said, referring to the White House. “A lot of the Democrats were in Puerto Rico celebrating something.”

“I don’t know, maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”


Related Articles

Dem Senator Slammed Over Blocking Wall, Shutdown

Dem Senator Slammed Over Blocking Wall, Shutdown

U.S. News
Comments
"Illegal Alien Caravan" Demands Sanctuary at Nancy Pelosi's House

“Illegal Alien Caravan” Demands Sanctuary at Nancy Pelosi’s House

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Slams Dems For Vacationing While He Is “In The White House, Waiting”

U.S. News
comments

Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at CBS for not having black reporter cover 2020 campaign

U.S. News
comments

Sarah Sanders Slams Dems: Busy ‘Partying on Beach Instead of Negotiating Compromise’

U.S. News
comments

Comments