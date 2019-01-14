Trump Shrugs Off Ocasio-Cortez Attack: ‘Who Cares?’

President Trump shrugged off criticism from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) while speaking to reporters:

Reporter: “Mr. President, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez called you a racist.”

President Trump: “Who did?”

Reporter: “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.”

President Trump: “Who cares?”

The president was meeting with the press prior to a trip to New Orleans to speak with farmers.

In other news, President Trump mocked Democrats who are currently vacationing in Puerto Rico during the government shutdown and suggested that “maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”

“I’ve been here all weekend,” Trump said, referring to the White House. “A lot of the Democrats were in Puerto Rico celebrating something.”

“I don’t know, maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”