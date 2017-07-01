Trump Signals Support for Repealing Obamacare Now, Then Replacing It Later

President Donald Trump and conservative senators are embracing a new tactic in their quest to undo the damage of Obamacare: repeal it now, then replace it later.

If the approach sounds familiar, it’s what conservatives had planned to do in January until Trump, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and other Republicans insisted on a replacement at the same time.

Today, however, the repeal-now-replace-later idea is gaining momentum again. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is urging lawmakers and Trump to consider the alternate path after Senate Republicans failed to reach agreement on the Better Care Reconciliation Act before their July 4 recess.

“The Senate will next be in legislative session on Monday, July 10,” Sasse wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday. “If we don’t get to agreement on a combined, comprehensive Obamacare repeal and replace plan by that day, I humbly suggest that you publicly call on the Congress to do two things.”

