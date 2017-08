President Donald Trump signed a bill that will expand education opportunities for veterans.

The bill, called the Forever GI Bill, eliminates the 15-year period that veterans currently have to use their education benefits.

The bill also extends benefits to recipients of the Purple Heart who couldn’t get the benefits because they didn’t have their time in service as a result of injury.

If a service member is killed in combat, under the new bill, the benefits can be moved to an eligible dependent.

