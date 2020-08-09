Trump Signs Executive Orders On Coronavirus Relief, Payroll Tax

With the ‘swamp’ fighting over pork as unemployed Americans die on the vine, President Trump on Saturday announced sweeping executive actions aimed at coronavirus relief – after stimulus Congressional stimulus talks broke down once again last week.

The new orders will:

Eliminate the payroll tax

Extend unemployment benefits by $400 per week, down from $600

Defer student loan repayments through the end of the year

Extend protections against evictions

The administration is also looking at cuts to income taxes for lower and middle-income individuals, as well as cuts capital gains taxes.

Update (1640ET): As anticipated, President Trump has announced that he will be signing executive orders to eliminate the payroll tax, extend a block on evictions, and continue to provide supplemental unemployment benefits.

