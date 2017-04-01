Trump signs executive orders ramping up trade enforcement

President Trump on Friday signed two executive orders aimed at tackling concerns about trade abuses as the White House seeks to launch a major overhaul of U.S. policy.

The White House’s latest executive orders kick-off a comprehensive review of U.S. trade deficits and also would start the process of implementing a framework to collect all import taxes levied on foreign exporters that break global trade rules.

Trump said the two executive orders would “set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing.”

The president, who credited his tough talk on trade for his surprise election victory, said that many cities and towns he visited during the campaign were “devastated by unfair trade policies, probably one of the major reasons I’m here today, trade.”

“Nobody has ever made bad trade deals like our country has made,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office.

Read more