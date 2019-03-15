Trump Signs First Ever Veto Upholding Border Emergency Declaration

Image Credits: Tuan Mark/Getty Images.

Without a live broadcast, apparently, Trump has vetoed the Senate resolution.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” said Trump from the oval office, surrounded by law enforcement and ‘angel moms.’


Following President Trump’s vow to veto the Republican-led Senate vote to block his emergency declaration to fund his long-promised southern border wall, Trump will sit down with “angel moms” to override the Senate.


America has become an oil producing powerhouse under President Trump, however globalists and the left are united in their anti-American stance on energy.

Of note, the Senate does not have the votes to override Trump’s veto – his first since becoming President. That said, Thursday’s vote serves as a rebuke of the president by his own party over border security.

Shortly after the Senate voted 59-41 to overturn Trump’s February 15 national emergency which would allow him to allocate up to $8 billion towards the wall, Trump tweeted: “VETO!”


“It’s pure and simple: It’s a vote for border security; it’s a vote for no crime,” Trump told reporters prior to the Senate vote – which he called “a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!” in a Thursday morning tweet.


Trump is also likely to address Thursday’s mass shootings in New Zealand in which several individuals attacked two mosques, killing 49 people. One gunman penned a lengthy manifesto in which he praised President Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”


Paul Joseph Watson’s newest report reveals we may now be seeing the end of the west as we have known it for hundreds of years.


Related Articles

Firearms Registration Act Introduced in Pennsylvania

Firearms Registration Act Introduced in Pennsylvania

U.S. News
Comments
Democratic Candidate Says Founders "Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries" Into Constitution

Democratic Candidate Says Founders “Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries” Into Constitution

U.S. News
Comments

Why It’s Completely Dishonest to Claim Candace Owens ‘Inspired’ the Mosque Shooter

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Mosque Shootings: ‘What Good Are Your Thoughts and Prayers’

U.S. News
comments

Mom Ensnared in College Admissions Scam Hosted Gillibrand Fundraiser

U.S. News
comments

Comments