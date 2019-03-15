Trump Signs First Ever Veto Upholding Border Emergency Declaration

Without a live broadcast, apparently, Trump has vetoed the Senate resolution.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” said Trump from the oval office, surrounded by law enforcement and ‘angel moms.’

Surrounded by law enforcement, 'angel moms' & VP, President Trump issues first veto of his Presidency. He says “Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it.” -per WH pool — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) March 15, 2019



Following President Trump’s vow to veto the Republican-led Senate vote to block his emergency declaration to fund his long-promised southern border wall, Trump will sit down with “angel moms” to override the Senate.



Of note, the Senate does not have the votes to override Trump’s veto – his first since becoming President. That said, Thursday’s vote serves as a rebuke of the president by his own party over border security.

Shortly after the Senate voted 59-41 to overturn Trump’s February 15 national emergency which would allow him to allocate up to $8 billion towards the wall, Trump tweeted: “VETO!”

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019



“It’s pure and simple: It’s a vote for border security; it’s a vote for no crime,” Trump told reporters prior to the Senate vote – which he called “a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!” in a Thursday morning tweet.

A vote for today’s resolution by Republican Senators is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019



Trump is also likely to address Thursday’s mass shootings in New Zealand in which several individuals attacked two mosques, killing 49 people. One gunman penned a lengthy manifesto in which he praised President Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”



