Trump signs proclamation sending National Guard to Mexico border immediately

Image Credits: USCB / Flickr.

President Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday night to send the National Guard to the southern border immediately, a senior White House official told Fox News, in response to what the administration described as an “unacceptable” flow of drugs, criminal activity and illegal immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at the White House press briefing that the signing would be done in conjunction with governors and that the administration hoped the deployment would begin “immediately.”

“Despite a number of steps this administration has taken…we continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity transnational criminal organizations and illegal immigration flow across our border,” she said.

“The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy our National Guard to our southwest border  to assist the border patrol,” she said. “The president will be signing a proclamation to that effect today.”

Read more


Related Articles

Residents of Illinois Village Have 60 Days to Surrender Guns Or Face $1000 a Day Fine

Residents of Illinois Village Have 60 Days to Surrender Guns Or Face $1000 a Day Fine

U.S. News
Comments
Trump hails Mexico's 'strong immigration laws' for stopping migrant caravan

Trump hails Mexico’s ‘strong immigration laws’ for stopping migrant caravan

U.S. News
Comments

Latest Social Media Craze For Idiots is Microwaving Foil

U.S. News
Comments

SCHLICHTER: They Take the Second Amendment First and the First Amendment Second

U.S. News
Comments

Tom Steyer-Backed, Anti-Trump, Anti-Gun Leftists Organize Teens for Town Hall for Our Lives Across Across America

U.S. News
Comments

Comments