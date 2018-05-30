Trump Signs 'Right to Try' Bill for Patients with Terminal Illnesses

Image Credits: Youtube.

The president on Wednesday signed into law the Right to Try Act, which will allow people with life-threatening illnesses to seek experimental treatments.

“Today I am proud to keep another promise to the American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation into law,” Trump said at a press conference. “We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.”

He said the bill gives the desperately ill a “fighting chance,” adding he “couldn’t care less” about pharmaceutical or insurance giants who might disapprove of the legislation.

“As I proudly sign this bill, thousands of terminally ill Americans will have the help, the hope and the fighting chance — and I think it’s going to be better than chance — that they will be cured, that they will be helped, that they will be able to be with their families for a long time, or maybe just for a longer time,” Trump stated. “But we’re able to give them the absolute best we have at this current moment, at this current second. We’re going to help a lot of people. It’s an honor to be signing this.”

The bill was introduced in 2017 by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who praised the president’s passage of the legislation.

“Today’s Right to Try bill signing was a moment of deserved celebration for everyone who fought to return a little freedom and restore hope to terminally ill patients and their families. I applaud and thank them all,” Johnson told Fox News.

Watch the president discuss and sign the Right to Try legislation:


