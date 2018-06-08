Trump Skips LGBT Pride Month Proclamation for Second Year

In a break with his predecessors, President Donald Trump has not proclaimed June as LGBT “Pride” Month for the second year in a row.

While Trump has designated June as National Homeownership Month, National Ocean Month, Great Outdoors Month, and National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, he has been silent about Pride Month.

Bill Clinton was the first president to declare what was then called “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.” George W. Bush discontinued the practice when he was elected president, and then LGBTQ Pride Month was reinstated during the Obama administration, with President Obama making a Pride Month proclamation for each of his eight years in office.

Read more