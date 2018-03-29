Trump Slams Amazon For Putting Retailers Out of Business

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Getty.

President Trump took aim at Amazon in a Twitter post on Thursday, accusing the mega online retailer of not paying its share of taxes and driving retail stores out of business.

“​I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election​,” Trump said on Twitter. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!​”​

​White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday addressed reports that Trump was about to take action against Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post, during a news briefing on Wednesday.​

