Trump Slams Amazon For Putting Retailers Out of Business

President Trump took aim at Amazon in a Twitter post on Thursday, accusing the mega online retailer of not paying its share of taxes and driving retail stores out of business.
“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump said on Twitter. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday addressed reports that Trump was about to take action against Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post, during a news briefing on Wednesday.