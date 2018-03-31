Trump Slams California Gov. Jerry Brown Over Sanctuary Policy

President Trump on Saturday called out California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) over immigration policy, marking further escalation in the dispute between the Trump administration and the Golden State.

Brown signed “sanctuary state” legislation last October in a rebuke of Trump’s increased immigration restrictions. Trump has repeatedly blasted the state as hosting immigrants in the country illegally who commit crimes, a charge he repeated on Saturday.

“Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs,” he tweeted. “Is this really what the great people of California want?”

The Trump administration is suing California in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that aims to block the state’s sanctuary laws.

