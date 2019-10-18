Trump Slams 'Crazy' And 'Enraged' Democrats Who 'Hate Our Country' At Dallas Rally

President Trump addressed thousands at a MAGA rally in Dallas last night, unloading on Democrats, calling them ‘dumb’ and ‘crazy’, and declaring that they “hate our country”.

Trump drew upwards of 20,000 to the American Airlines Center, as rabid crowds chanted ‘four more years!’ when the President ensured them that his Democratic rivals “won’t come close” to defeating him in next year’s election.

“I really don’t believe anymore that they love our country,” the president said, adding that instead “They hate our country.”

Trump said that Democrats under ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi have become “hateful and enraged” and are actively “destroying this country”.

He accused Pelosi of being trigger happy with subpoenas as part of a witch hunt against him.

Trump declared that Pelosi “hands them out like it’s cookies.'”

“I have people getting subpoenas I’ve never heard of! I said, ‘Who are those people?'” Trump noted.

Turning to Joe Biden, Trump proclaimed that the former Vice President has amassed personal wealth through “you-know-what and pillage”.

“It’s the ‘R’ word. ‘You-know-what’ and pillage. You know what word I’m talking about, right?” he said, referring to the word ‘rape.’

“I don’t want to use it because they’ll say it’s a horrible word that Trump used,” the president added, gesturing to the press.

Trump also addressed gun grabber Beto O’Rourke, calling him ‘dumb’ and charging that he “tone-deafly pledged to revoke the tax-exempt status of many churches and religious charities after saying ‘We’re going to take your guns away.”

“In a few short weeks, [he] got rid of guns and got rid of religion,” Trump roared, adding “that doesn’t work in Texas”, much to the delight of the crowd.

Trump even managed a shot at Hillary Clinton, bellowing “Where are those emails, Hillary?”

“They may find those 33,000 emails! They’re still looking. They may find those deleted emails!” Trump mocked.

