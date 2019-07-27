Trump Slams Cummings: 'Brutal Bully' Whose Baltimore District 'Far Worse' Than Southern Border

President Trump slammed House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Twitter early Saturday as a “brutal bully,” claiming the longtime congressman’s Baltimore district is “far worse” and “more dangerous” than the southern border.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump tweeted.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump continued. “Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump asserted that Cummings’s district, which encompasses downtown Baltimore, was the “worst run” in the U.S., claiming that the Maryland city was “corrupt” and that “no human being would want to live there.”

Democrat-controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.