Trump Slams Democrats, Media For Describing Terrorist Soleimani As "Wonderful Human Being”

President Trump made an impromptu call to conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show Monday, and slammed the Democrats’ and the establishment media’s attempts to frame Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani as anything but a murderous terrorist.

“He was a terrorist, you know, they don’t want to call him a terrorist. Now the Democrats are trying to make him sound like he was this wonderful human being,” Trump said, agreeing with Limbaugh that the media has been describing Soleimani as being like a “poet.”

The President railed against the “totally fake newspapers” for penning pieces painting Soleimani in a sympathetic light, just as they did when they described the killed ISIS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar.”

“They tried to build him up into a relatively wonderful guy,” Trump noted.

The President also slammed the Obama administration, saying that they were “just letting [Iran] get away with murder, in the true sense, murder.”

“This should have been done for the last 15-20 years,” Trump said. “Him in particular. He was their real military leader. He’s a terrorist. He was designated as a terrorist by Obama, and then Obama did nothing about it.”

“He should have been taken out a long time ago,” Trump added, asserting that “we had a shot at him and we took him out, and we’re a lot safer now because of it.”

