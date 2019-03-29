Trump Slams Dems For "Defrauding The Public With Ridiculous Bullshit"

President Trump blasted Democrats during a rally Thursday that served as a victory party following the end of the 2 year plus witch-hunt over fantasy Russian collusion theories.

Trump was given a rock star welcome by an arena packed to the rafters with supporters:

“So the Russia hoax proves more than ever that we need to finish exactly what we came here to do: Drain the swamp,” Trump said to frantic applause.

Trump didn’t hold back, telling Democrats that they need to “decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullshit, partisan investigations, or ways they will apologize to the American people and it join us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure.”

President Donald Trump calls out the Democrats for "defrauding the public with ridiculous bullshit" pic.twitter.com/zsAhbThuo3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 28, 2019

Trump devoted an extended time of his speech to declaring “the Russia hoax is finally dead”.

“The collusion delusion is over.” The President declared, adding “The special counsel completed its report and found no collusion and no obstruction. I could have told you that two-and-a-half years ago very easily. Total exoneration, complete vindication.”

“You know, it’s interesting. Robert Mueller was a god to the Democrats,a god to them, until he said there wasn’t any collusion. They don’t like him so much right now.” Trump added.

The President also blasted the media, saying that “the crazy attempt by the Democrat Party and the fake news media right back there, and the deep state to overturn the results of the 2016 election have failed.”

“This was nothing more than a sinister effort to undermine our historic election victory and to sabotage the will of the American people.” Trump exclaimed.

“We defeated a very corrupt establishment, and we kept our promise to the American people, and it’s driving them craaazzy,” Trump said to the raucous crowd, describing opposition to his presidency as a “disgusting cloud”.

“This group of major losers did not just ruthlessly attack me, my family and everyone who questioned their lies. They tried to divide our country to poison the national debate and to tear up the fabric of our great democracy, the greatest anywhere in the world. They did it all because they refused to accept the results of one of the greatest presidential elections, probably number one in our history.” The President urged.

“Many, many people were badly hurt by this scam, but more importantly, our country was hurt. Our country was hurt. And they’re on artificial respirators right now. They are getting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.” Trump added.

The president added that everyone who “perpetuated the single greatest hoax in the history of politics, they have to be — I’m sorry — they have to be accountable.”

The wild crowd joined in with chants of “lock them up”.

Watch the entire speech here: