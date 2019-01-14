Trump Slams Dems For Vacationing While He Is "In The White House, Waiting"

President Trump has hit out at Democrats for leaving Washington and taking vacations while he awaits their cooperation on reopening the government.

Trump fired off a tweet Sunday, noting that “The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay.”

Trump was following up on a previous tweet asking Democrats to return from vacationing:

The President was referring to the fact that some congressional Democrats spent the weekend in Puerto Rico, while the shutdown became the longest on record.

As The Washington Examiner reported, over 30 Democrats headed to the Caribbean island  with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives in tow, claiming that they were scheduled to discuss their “shared priorities.”

Those priorities included seeing the Broadway show Hamilton and attending at least three parties.

Sen. Bob Menendez was spotted on the beach, discussing his own priorities:

Of course, the leftist media has not reported on any of this, instead blaming Trump for the shutdown gridlock.

The White House also slammed Democrats, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accusing Democrats of “partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise.”

In an interview with Fox News, Trump told Jeanine Pirro that he does not want to have to call a national emergency at the southern border.

“I’d rather see the Democrats come back from their vacation and act. They’re not acting, and they’re the ones that are holding it up,” he said. “It would take me 15 minutes to get a deal done, and everybody could go back to work. But I’d like to see them act responsibly, and they’re not acting responsibly, and that’s it. I’m in the White House, and most of them are in different locations. They’re watching a certain musical in a very nice location.”

Trump followed up the tweet Monday, again asserting that the shutdown could be ended within 15 minutes:


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at CBS for not having black reporter cover 2020 campaign

Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at CBS for not having black reporter cover 2020 campaign

U.S. News
Comments
Sarah Sanders Slams Dems: Busy 'Partying on Beach Instead of Negotiating Compromise'

Sarah Sanders Slams Dems: Busy ‘Partying on Beach Instead of Negotiating Compromise’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: ‘I Haven’t Left The White House Since The Shutdown Began’

U.S. News
comments

Dem Rep. claims Trump’s goal is to make America ‘pure’ — eliminate ‘folks of color here’

U.S. News
comments

A New Neocon-Backed Narrative Control Firm Works To Destroy Alternative Media

U.S. News
comments

Comments