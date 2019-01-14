Trump Slams Dems For Vacationing While He Is "In The White House, Waiting"

President Trump has hit out at Democrats for leaving Washington and taking vacations while he awaits their cooperation on reopening the government.

Trump fired off a tweet Sunday, noting that “The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay.”

I’m in the White House, waiting. The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay. They are having fun and not even talking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

Trump was following up on a previous tweet asking Democrats to return from vacationing:

We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their “vacations” and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

The President was referring to the fact that some congressional Democrats spent the weekend in Puerto Rico, while the shutdown became the longest on record.

As The Washington Examiner reported, over 30 Democrats headed to the Caribbean island with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives in tow, claiming that they were scheduled to discuss their “shared priorities.”

Those priorities included seeing the Broadway show Hamilton and attending at least three parties.

While the government shutdown drags on, dozens of Congressional Democrats are staying at $289/night hotel in Puerto Rico this weekend and watching $350/ticket showings of Hamilton. https://t.co/9dhcbqg0hR pic.twitter.com/dPe9TxfNmE — Andrew Scurria (@AndrewScurria) January 11, 2019

Sen. Bob Menendez was spotted on the beach, discussing his own priorities:

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

Of course, the leftist media has not reported on any of this, instead blaming Trump for the shutdown gridlock.

The White House also slammed Democrats, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accusing Democrats of “partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise.”

Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the borderhttps://t.co/zpJypJ2Slq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2019

In an interview with Fox News, Trump told Jeanine Pirro that he does not want to have to call a national emergency at the southern border.

“I’d rather see the Democrats come back from their vacation and act. They’re not acting, and they’re the ones that are holding it up,” he said. “It would take me 15 minutes to get a deal done, and everybody could go back to work. But I’d like to see them act responsibly, and they’re not acting responsibly, and that’s it. I’m in the White House, and most of them are in different locations. They’re watching a certain musical in a very nice location.”

Trump followed up the tweet Monday, again asserting that the shutdown could be ended within 15 minutes:

Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

I’ve been waiting all weekend. Democrats must get to work now. Border must be secured! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019