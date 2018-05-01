Trump Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mueller Over Leaked Questions

President Trump slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller as ‘disgraceful’ Tuesday after a list of 48 questions to Trump’s legal team were leaked to the media.

The list was published by The New York Times, revealing that most of the questions pertain to a potential obstruction of justice case against Trump.

Here are the questions Mueller wants to ask Trump: https://t.co/SlQ3LloALL pic.twitter.com/rLMYTmRJZ7 — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) May 1, 2018

President Trump was also quick to point out that none of the questions concern collusion.

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media,” Trump wrote.

“Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!” the President added.

Trump followed up by addressing the obstruction of justice charge:

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

The rest of the questions, according to the Times include queries about Trump’s business deals, as well as communications with ex-staffers who have become embroiled in the investigation.

The question that has garnered most attention pertains to Trump’s knowledge of “any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia” about “potential assistance.”

“It is not clear whether Mr. Mueller knows something new, but there is no publicly available information linking Mr. Manafort, the former campaign chairman, to such outreach,” The Times notes.

The questions also reference Russian hacking during the election, as well as the President’s decisions to fire former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI director James Comey.

Regarding the decision to fire Comey, Mueller wants to know “When was it made? Why? Who played a role?”