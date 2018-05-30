Trump Slams Disney CEO Over Roseanne Apology: Never Called Me to Apologize

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Roseanne cancellation controversy Wednesday, questioning why ABC/Disney boss Bob Iger never calls him to apologize like the CEO did for Valerie Jarrett.

Trump criticized Iger’s prompt phone apology to Jarrett after sitcom star Roseanne Barr on Tuesday called her a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Trump tweeted.

Jarrett said Iger called her to apologize Wednesday prior to announcing the cancellation of the network’s hit reboot Roseanne.

“He said that he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she stated during a MSNBC town hall hosted Wednesday.

Last December, ABC News had to retract a false article claiming former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was in contact with Russians during the presidential campaign prior to the election.

Iger was previously a part of Trump’s business advisory council, but left the committee following the president’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord last year.

Iger also criticized Trump’s end of the Obama administration’s DACA program, calling the decision “cruel and misguided.”

