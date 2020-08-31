Trump Slams "Do Nothing Democrat Mayor Of Portland" After Wheeler Blames President For Violence

President Trump has slammed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who placed the blame for nationwide violence squarely on the president’s shoulders on Sunday following the Saturday night killing of a Trump supporter on the streets of Portland.

“Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever,” Trump tweeted on Sunday – adding “He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him.”

….He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Earlier Sunday, Wheeler blamed Trump for the violence.

Ted Wheeler has blood on his hands. He decided to play politics and refused @realDonaldTrump's offer to send the National Guard to end the riots and now an innocent Trump supporter is dead at the hands of the radical leftwing mob because of it. He's a disgrace!!! https://t.co/3PDkiOxfhT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2020

When asked what his solution is to the violence gripping Portland, the mayor suggested that he’ll be pushing for criminal justice reform – which will be accomplished by “Re-imagining what local policing can look like.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asked what he's going to do to prevent more violence. He says to continue pushing criminal justice reform and redirecting some police funding to other purposes. Big job: 'Re-imagining what local policing can look like.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile…

Trump has paid his respects to the deceased, Jay Bishop.

Rest In Peace Jay! https://t.co/j6FYxIygmh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Update (1620ET): Joe Biden’s handlers have crafted a carefully written condemnation following the Portland shooting – which essentially boils down to “violence is bad.”

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” reads the statement, which continues: “We must not become a country at war with ourselves.”

Biden’s staff then took aim at President Trump, writing “The job of a President is to lower the temperature. To bring people who disagree with one another together. To make life better for all Americans, not just those who agree with us, support us, or vote for us.”

Biden’s statement places zero percent of the blame on Antifa, BLM, or even the shooter himself and puts all of the blame on Trump and conservatives. This is cowardly, cynical, reckless, and it reveals all of that “Biden is such a decent guy” stuff to be pure bullshit. https://t.co/qtkGCd8RpQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2020

For Biden, this condemnation of violence on all sides comes naturally and sincerely. For Trump, it’s inevitably one-sided except when he’s being blatantly hypocritical. https://t.co/j3XuQ0nq55 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 30, 2020

