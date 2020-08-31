Trump Slams "Do Nothing Democrat Mayor Of Portland" After Wheeler Blames President For Violence

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

President Trump has slammed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who placed the blame for nationwide violence squarely on the president’s shoulders on Sunday following the Saturday night killing of a Trump supporter on the streets of Portland.

“Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever,” Trump tweeted on Sunday – adding “He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him.”

Earlier Sunday, Wheeler blamed Trump for the violence.

When asked what his solution is to the violence gripping Portland, the mayor suggested that he’ll be pushing for criminal justice reform – which will be accomplished by “Re-imagining what local policing can look like.”

Meanwhile…

Trump has paid his respects to the deceased, Jay Bishop.

*  *  *

Update (1620ET): Joe Biden’s handlers have crafted a carefully written condemnation following the Portland shooting – which essentially boils down to “violence is bad.”

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” reads the statement, which continues: “We must not become a country at war with ourselves.”

Biden’s staff then took aim at President Trump, writing “The job of a President is to lower the temperature. To bring people who disagree with one another together. To make life better for all Americans, not just those who agree with us, support us, or vote for us.”

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

“They Hunted Him Down”: Friend of Murdered Trump Supporter Speaks Out

“They Hunted Him Down”: Friend of Murdered Trump Supporter Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Trump Now Leads Nationwide, Following Party Conventions, Riots

Poll: Trump Now Leads Nationwide, Following Party Conventions, Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Video: University Director Declares ‘Every White Person In The US Is A Racist’

U.S. News
comments

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Piers Fined £10,000 After Mass Anti-Lockdown Protest in London

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul: Mayor Bowser ‘Refused’ Secret Service Request To Secure The RNC

U.S. News
comments

Comments