Trump Slams "Elite," Says Supporters Are The "Super Elite"

President Trump slammed so-called elitists during a rally in North Dakota Wednesday, going on to dub his supporters the “super-elite.”

“I hate it, I meet these people, they call it the elite,” Trump said in Fargo, while campaigning for Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer.

“We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses and apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are and they say they’re the elite,” the president went on to say, telling the audience, “You’re the elite, we’re the elite.”

Trump described the elite as “stone cold losers,” and said his supporters are more worthy of the term.

“Let’s call ourselves, from now on, the super elite,” he said.


Related Articles

Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Jr. Blames Dems' Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

Trump Jr. Blames Dems’ Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

U.S. News
Comments

‘We’re Looking at the Destruction of the Constitution of the United States’: Leftist Meltdown At Trump SCOTUS Pick

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s Supreme Court legacy could be more conservative than Reagan’s

U.S. News
Comments

Prominent Democrats Keep Destroying Norms To Go After Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments