Trump Slams "Elite," Says Supporters Are The "Super Elite"

President Trump slammed so-called elitists during a rally in North Dakota Wednesday, going on to dub his supporters the “super-elite.”

“I hate it, I meet these people, they call it the elite,” Trump said in Fargo, while campaigning for Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer.

Thank you North Dakota. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/6Am9n6px8I — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

“We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses and apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are and they say they’re the elite,” the president went on to say, telling the audience, “You’re the elite, we’re the elite.”

Trump described the elite as “stone cold losers,” and said his supporters are more worthy of the term.

“Let’s call ourselves, from now on, the super elite,” he said.