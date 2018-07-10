Trump Slams Europe Over NATO Payments

Donald Trump has sent a furious warning to the EU and NATO ahead of a crunch summit in Brussels this week saying the military alliance “benefits Europe far more than the United States” and demanding the bloc contributes more.

The US President laid into his allies over their military spending on the eve of the NATO summit, which is likely to raise concerns about the future of the 28-member coalition.

Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted he may withdraw US support for NATO altogether, calling it obsolete and a waste of American taxpayers’ dollars.

Read more